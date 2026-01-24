Next-generation CT security scanners now operational across all Heathrow terminals

Heathrow has become the largest airport in the world to fully roll out next-generation CT security scanners. As a result, passengers no longer need to remove liquids or electronics from their hand luggage, or juggle plastic bags at security.

The £1bn upgrade has seen passenger security lanes across all four of Heathrow’s terminals replaced with state-of-the-art CT scanners, capable of servicing thousands of passengers an hour with significantly greater efficiency, while maintaining high safety and security standards.

The new technology allows passengers to move through checkpoints more quickly by providing even better images of cabin baggage, cutting preparation time and easing pressure during peak travel periods. It is estimated to save almost 16 million plastic bags per year which will no longer need to be used.

The transformation marks a major milestone in Heathrow’s long-term investment programme, designed to deliver a world-class passenger experience and prepare the airport for future growth and increased capacity. Last year, Heathrow was crowned Europe’s most punctual hub airport, with over 97% of passengers waiting less than five minutes for security, in addition to maintaining its position as the world’s most connected hub airport. Baggage performance improved to over 98% load rate in 2025, putting an extra quarter of a million bags on their intended flights compared to 2024, meaning smoother, more reliable journeys across the year for passengers and airlines.

“Every Heathrow passenger can now leave their liquids and laptops in their bags at security as we become the largest airport in the world to roll out the latest security scanning technology,” said Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye. “That means less time preparing for security and more time enjoying their journey – and millions fewer single-use plastic bags. This billion pound investment means our customers can be confident they will continue to have a great experience at Heathrow.”