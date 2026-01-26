Shannon Airport achieves Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation.

Shannon Airport has achieved Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation, marking a further step in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency across airport operations.

The accreditation is part of the globally recognized Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which independently assesses how airports manage and reduce their carbon footprints. According to The Shannon Airport Group, the airport has reduced its carbon emissions by 43% since 2018.

The airport said the reduction has been driven by a range of measures, including LED lighting upgrades, improvements to its building energy management system, electrification of airport vehicles, closer collaboration with airport partners and increased investment in renewable energy.

A key development came in November 2025 with the launch of Ireland’s first on-airfield solar photovoltaic farm at Shannon Airport. The 1.2MW installation covers 22,000m2 and is expected to supply up to 20% of the airport’s annual electricity demand, supporting its long-term decarbonization strategy.

Shannon Airport is also progressing a €30m (US$35m) sustainability investment plan through to 2030. Planned initiatives include further energy efficiency improvements, consolidation of the airport’s operational footprint, upgraded building insulation, and the introduction of advanced heating and cooling systems, including heat pump technology.

The accreditation follows a year of additional sustainability milestones for The Shannon Airport Group, including winning the Chambers Ireland Biodiversity & Environment Award and achieving ISO 50001 energy management certification.

The group has also advanced its circular economy initiatives, fitting out a new operations center and meeting rooms with 92% remanufactured furniture, along with recycled paint and second-life carpet tiles. The project extended the life of more than 70 items and, according to the airport, avoided 4.4 metric tons of carbon emissions, representing an 80% reduction in embodied carbon compared with new furniture.

Sinead Murphy, head of sustainability at The Shannon Airport Group, said, “We are delighted to have achieved Level 3 Airport Carbon Accreditation. It reflects the hard work of my colleagues in the sustainability team, as well as the dedication of everyone here at The Shannon Airport Group and our partners.

“From electrifying our operations to generating renewable energy on-site, we are making real, measurable progress toward our long-term climate goals.”

