TAV/Fraport joint venture renews operating concession for Antalya Airport

A joint venture formed by TAV Airports, part of French airport operator Groupe ADP, and German operator Fraport has had a bid of €7.25bn (US$8.2bn) accepted to renew the operating concession for Antalya Airport in Turkey.

The partnership was the highest bidder at an auction held by the Turkish State Airports Authority (DHMI) on Dec 1, 2021. The tender will see additional investments being made to expand the capacity of Antalya in return for the right to operate the airport for 25 years, between January 1, 2027 and December 31, 2051.

Service charges have been set at €17 (US$19.25) per outgoing international passenger and €3 (US$3.40) per outgoing domestic passenger during the new concession period.

The investment for the capacity increase of Antalya Airport to 80 million passengers annually (more than the double that the current capacity), is planned at around €765m (US$866m) on a fixed-price basis, of which €600m (US$680m) will be conducted between 2022 and 2025, and €165m (US$186m) between 2038 and 2040. The current operating rights of Antalya Airport, operated by a company equally owned between TAV Airports and Fraport, will remain unchanged until December 31, 2026.

Antalya airport is a strategic asset within TAV Airports’ portfolio. Since the end of the Istanbul Ataturk concession, it is the main platform of TAV Airports, in dividends as well as in traffic volume. In 2019, Antalya Airport welcomed 35.7 million passengers, of which 28.7 million were international passengers, making it the second-busiest airport in Turkey.