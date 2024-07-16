Travelex doubles footprint at Changi with new five-year tender

Singapore Changi Airport has awarded Travelex a new five-year tender to operate an additional 10 travel money bureaus across Terminals 1 and 4. The company already runs 10 bureaus in Terminals 2 and 3.

The new contract, which runs from July 2024 to July 2029, will also see staff levels more than double, from 65 team members to 135.

Located across arrivals, departures and transit areas, Travelex’s Changi bureaus are open 24/7 and offer the airport’s nearly 60 million annual travelers a full suite of travel money services, including over-the-counter conversion of more than 50 currencies.

Richard Wazacz, Travelex CEO, said, “We are immensely proud of our relationship with Changi, an airport that is widely acknowledged as one of the best in the business. Extending our contract and doubling our footprint is therefore a real vote of confidence in the Travelex business as travel across Asia continues to rebound at pace.

“Convenience is at the heart of our proposition and establishing 10 more bureaus, including across two further terminals, means we will be able to serve more travelers at Changi than ever before.”