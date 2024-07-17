Harrisburg deploys new credential authentication technology.

New technology that checks the validity of a traveler’s identification and confirms their flight information in real time is now in use at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport.

This deployment is the latest generation of credential authentication technology (CAT) to verify the identity of travelers. First-generation CAT units are designed to scan a traveler’s photo identification and confirm their identity and flight details. The new CAT units, referred to as CAT-2, have the same capabilities but are also equipped with a camera that captures a real-time photo of the traveler.

CAT-2 compares the traveler’s photo on the ID against the in-person, real-time photo. Once the CAT-2 confirms the match, a TSA officer verifies it and the traveler can proceed through the checkpoint without ever exchanging a boarding pass. The photo is then deleted.

The CAT-2 units are equipped with cameras on tablets and are used to match the face of the person standing at the checkpoint with the face that appears on the traveler’s ID, such as their driver’s license or passport. The technology enhances the ability to detect fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint. The photos are not saved and are only used to match the person standing at the travel document checking podium with the photo on the ID that is being presented.

CAT-2 units have a library of IDs programmed into them that allow the technology to authenticate more than 2,500 different types of IDs, including passports, military common access cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, US visas, and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments. There are currently more than 800 of these units in use at airports across the USA, with more being deployed regularly.

CAT-2 units have already been installed at Pittsburgh International, John F Kennedy International and Norfolk International airports.