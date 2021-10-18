LAX opens first component of US$5.5bn Landside Access Modernization Program

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California has officially opened its new US$294m economy parking facility.

Known as the Intermodal Transportation Facility-West during construction, it is the first major component of LAX’s US$5.5bn Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP) to be completed and will become a centralized hub for ground transportation in the future.

The four-story, 158,000m2 facility has approximately 4,300 new parking stalls for LAX. It features the latest in smart parking technology to create a streamlined parking experience, including pre-booked parking, intuitive wayfinding and electric vehicle chargers.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, said, “As the third-largest airport in the world, LAX is our gateway to the world — where dreams take flight and we welcome the future of our city with open arms. LAX Economy Parking is a historic marker of progress in the midst of a once-in-a-generation transformation at the airport — bringing travelers a state-of-art facility that will help reduce congestion, enable our airport to realize its full potential, and continue to create a more seamless travel experience for millions of Angelenos and visitors.”

Moving forward, all LAX parking structures, including those throughout the Central Terminal Area, will feature smart technology, which will create a more efficient and elevated guest experience. Guests are currently able to make advanced reservations at four structures in the Central Terminal Area (2b, 3, 4 and 7) as well as at the Van Nuys Flyaway terminal garage. Inside, the parking guidance system will identify available parking spaces on dynamic signage boards throughout the building, and a parking space indicator system will show available or occupied spaces via overhead lights.

A dedicated shuttle bus will transport parkers between the facility and the LAX Central Terminal Area, where a dedicated inner bus lane on the arrivals/lower level will provide quick access to and from the airport away from regular traffic. Once the automated people mover (APM) train is operational, passengers will connect to the train system on the second floor of the Economy Parking facility via two pedestrian bridges linking the building to the train station.

Beatrice Hsu, president of the LAX Board of Airport Commissioners (BOAC), said, “The opening of LAX Economy Parking is a momentous achievement, the first element in our multi-billion-dollar transformation that will forever change how Angelenos and visitors get to, from and around our airport. This innovative facility is an integral addition to our airport parking, and will provide a convenient and affordable place to park, while elevating the guest experience at LAX.”