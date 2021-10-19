AIRDAT agrees seven-year deal to supply training services for London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport (LLA) has signed a seven-year contract with aviation IT systems specialist AIRDAT to provide a range of systems, training and consultancy services.

AIRDAT recently completed a three-year contract with the airport for its cloud-based training management and competency system ‘Passport’, as well as the provision of on-site Airside Driver Training services. AIRDAT will continue to provide these services but now has an extended remit to supply:

‘Onboard’ – The company’s cloud-based assurance and fleet management system to cover the ‘airside operator license’ process and application/issue of airside vehicle permits.

‘Visa’ – The company’s audit and training management smartphone app to allow the airport teams to audit companies, people and fleet while out and about.

Audit consulting services for the airside operator license and certificate of competency schemes.

Charles Cardwell, CEO, AIRDAT, said, “A huge amount of work has gone into overhauling LLA’s Airside Driver Training program over the last three years and we have enjoyed vast improvements because of this. It’s the input from all the stakeholders that has helped ensure this was a success, from LLA, to NATS, the ground handlers and airlines, and in particular through the monthly safety stack meetings. LLA does a wonderful job of bringing the community together to act as a knowledge-sharing platform and ensure everyone’s perspective is considered before any proposed changes are implemented.”

Liam Bolger, head of airside at LLA, said, “We are really pleased with the impact that AIRDAT has had on the standard of airside driving at LLA over the last few years. I am confident that by extending these services to other areas of the operation for the longer term, we will see further enhancements, not just to our standards, but to the overall process for our stakeholders too.”