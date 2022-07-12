Caverion extends contract with Fraport to deliver HVAC technologies

German airport operator Fraport has continued its partnership with Finnish built environment specialist Caverion for Frankfurt Airport’s ongoing terminal improvement projects.

Caverion will be responsible for all installation work for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and sanitation technology in the Pier J building. Additionally, Caverion will implement the ventilation and sanitation systems in the main building of Terminal 3. Caverion was already part of the first construction phase for Pier G.

Ilma Celja, project manager for Pier G from Fraport Ausbau Süd, said, “Together with all those involved in the project including the planners, contractors and authorities, we see ourselves as a team. The good communication in the project with Caverion has led to a trusting cooperation and the punctual completion.”

The technology used aims to improve the environmental credentials of Terminal 3, helping Fraport to realize its plans of reducing CO2 emissions at Frankfurt Airport by 67% by 2030 compared to 1990.

Manfred Simmet, head of division Germany at Caverion, said, “I am proud of our team, which successfully implemented the time critical execution, and I am pleased that the customer continues to trust us. For the second construction phase, we can incorporate our experience from the completed Pier G project and benefit from other realized infrastructure projects.”