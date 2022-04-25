Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport launches airport reward program

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (ISG) in Turkey has partnered with loyalty platform Arrture to launch its ISG Portpal airport rewards program.

The rewards program provides personalized offers at the airport as well as globally via an app. App users will be able to access deals for food and beverage, duty-free shops, lounges, fast-track points, airport hotels and airport parking lots.

Arrture will provide a total turnkey solution and will manage the Portpal rewards program. The first phase of the program will enable ISG Portpal users to earn and spend at the airport. The next phase will expand beyond ISG Airport to cover a wide range of rewards globally.

Song Hoi See, founder of Arrture and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, said, “Arrture is excited to partner with ISG Airport to create ISG Portpal in providing Turkey’s first global airport rewards program. We are now in the final stages of the program development, and we are assured that travelers will be presented with the best end-to-end experience at every travel touchpoint. We look forward to the launch of ISG Portpal in May 2022. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our program partners and stakeholders who have contributed to this program and made it a success.”

Berk Albayrak, CEO of Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, said, “ISG Airport is an emerging city airport, and we wanted our passengers to pre-plan their journey and provide them access to all our facilities from their mobile phones. We have been working very hard to refine and improve our website and our airport mobile application, and with our partners launched integrated e-commerce services for fast-track, food and beverage, duty-free and PCR testing. While trying to strengthen the future of ISG Airport and follow new practices with a transformative and visionary approach to providing our passengers with a flawless travel experience, I strongly believe that this cooperation with our partner Arrture will provide a successful, enjoyable and profitable cooperation with our business partners, and a unique experience for our passengers as well.”