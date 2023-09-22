JFKIAT launches indoor Live View at JFK Terminal 4 with Google Maps

JFKIAT – the operator of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4 – has launched Google Indoor Live View at Terminal 4.

In 2021, Google Maps launched indoor Live View to transform navigation through large and complex indoor spaces and facilities. The new functionality, which can be accessed through Google Maps, employs the live feed from the user’s camera and augmented reality to point people in the right direction with arrows and directions overlaid right on top of their world. Travelers can now use the technology at T4, which encompasses more than 2,000,000ft2, to quickly find the closest restrooms, lounges and taxi stands.

Live View in Google Maps is powered by a technology called global localization, which uses AI to scan tens of billions of Street View images to understand a user’s orientation. Thanks to advancements that help determine the precise altitude and placement of objects inside a building, Google has brought Live View to some of the trickiest-to-navigate places indoors: airports, transit stations and malls, including T4.

According to the partners behind the rollout of the service, T4 is the first airport terminal in the New York metro area with this technology. “As the world’s gateway to New York City, JFK T4 sees thousands of passengers from all over the world every day,” said Roel Huinink, president and CEO of JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT). “We are continually looking for new ways to offer the best possible travel experience at T4, and we are very pleased to launch this partnership with Google to make it easier for our passengers to navigate the terminal more seamlessly.”

