Riga Airport begins construction procurement process for terminal development

As part of its ongoing terminal development project, Riga Airport in Latvia has released the qualification requirements for construction suppliers to potential applicants.

The new terminal building of Riga Airport will feature a modern passenger check-in hall, security and border control area, shops and cafes, as well as a baggage handling facility. It will also have new access roads for private and public transportation, a multi-story car park and a connection to the Rail Baltica station, which together form stage 6 of the airport’s development. The total scope of construction will be more than 45,000m2 , with the investments estimated to total approximately €167m (US$177m).

Documents describing the qualification requirements for construction procurement applicants are available on the website of the Procurement Monitoring Bureau of Latvia. Interested suppliers may submit their comments on the defined qualification requirements and the description of the procurement subject by sending them to the airport by October 3, 2023.

After collecting proposals, the qualifications of applicants will be announced at the beginning of October 2023, which will be followed by stage two of construction procurement – submission of proposals. Currently, it is expected that the construction contract will be completed by the end of the summer of 2024, which is when the construction works should also begin. The construction will take place in several successive stages to ensure the continuity of the airport’s operations.

Laila Odiņa, chairperson of the board of Riga Airport, said, “This is a truly ambitious project for the future of the airport with a significant amount of investment, which is necessary for Riga Airport to grow into an air hub of Northern Europe. We encourage the construction industry already now, before the announcement of the construction tender, to get involved in the discussion to develop as complete and high-quality documentation of this important procurement as possible and to get to know the possibilities of potential applicants.”

