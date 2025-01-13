London Luton Airport unveils 2025 travel trend predictions

London Luton Airport (LLA) has revealed its 2025 travel trend predictions, uncovering insights from a survey of 2,000 UK adults about their evolving holiday habits.

The survey recorded the answers of respondents aged 18+ who have been on holiday in the UK or abroad in the last 12 months or are planning to travel abroad in the next 12 months. It was carried out by Censuswide between December 3-5, 2024.

Technology and connection

One in five (21%) holidaymakers are planning trips to visit long-lost relatives, while 74% say they are open to traveling with extended family to strengthen bonds. Over half (55%) of travelers now prioritize family reconnection over solo journeys. A third (33%) go on family-focused trips at least once a year, with a fifth (21%) planning a trip to visit a long-lost relative.

Some travelers are even focusing on total disconnection to foster reconnection, with nearly three in five (59%) waving goodbye to wi-fi and planning to limit phone use during holidays. By spending less time on devices, ‘Real Roamers’ are embracing the joy of living in the moment and being ‘truly present’. Additionally, 44% of respondents agreed that they feel more relaxed when disconnected, with 48% determined not to let social media distract them from rediscovering the art of immersive travel. According to the respondents, this digital detox enables them to be in the moment (41%), leading to more meaningful experiences (32%) and personal interactions (27%).

To save time trawling through social media and Google, the more tech-savvy travelers are harnessing AI to pre-plan travel itineraries. Over half (54%) of holidaymakers now use AI-powered tools to plan trips, gain inspiration for destinations (27%) and find the best value for their plans (26%). Travelers are also using AI to discover destinations they may not have otherwise considered (58%) and for last-minute recommendations for local excursions (37%).

Travel motivations

Other travelers already have a sporting mission in mind as they take to the skies, with over a quarter (26%) planning to travel for fitness competitions. Blending a love of sports with adventure, 24% are traveling to sporting events in locations they would otherwise not consider visiting. Inspired by global contests, a fifth (20%) plan on traveling abroad next year for a fitness competition, turning travel destinations into endurance arenas in the search for sporting glory.

Fuelled by competition, a quarter (25%) say the prospect of competing abroad makes them more eager to participate. Over one in three (34%) endurance enthusiasts are heading abroad to meet new people with similar sporting interests – redefining what it means to ‘holiday’.

Film fans are also feeling inspired. Nearly half (49%) are looking to visit places from their favorite childhood films, with 58% citing nostalgia as a key motivator when choosing their travel destinations and 39% choosing to head off on a classic movie-inspired getaway.

Destinations topping the cinematic list for travelers include the romantic destinations of Italy (42%) and France (31%), where flyers can relive Moulin Rouge in Paris or Romeo and Juliet in Verona.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton, said, “LLA is gearing up for an exciting 2025 and we are thrilled to see our departure boards showing even more routes and destinations for passengers to choose from. Our day-to-day conversations with passengers illustrate that, for many people, travel is so much more than an opportunity to visit a new place. It’s also an opportunity to connect with new cultures, broaden perspectives, revisit memories and enrich your life in so many ways.

“Whether it’s families reuniting, sport and fitness fans chasing new personal challenges or scene seekers traveling to iconic TV and movie locations, we will be working hard to provide a warm welcome and a simple and friendly passenger experience to get their journeys off to a flying start in 2025.”

In related news, research commissioned by London Luton Airport (LLA) recently revealed that over three quarters (77%) of passengers have previously had to remove their shoes in airport security, a third (37%) have adapted their airport attire to account for security checks, and only 19% of passengers would wear boots at an airport because of the possible need to take them off. Click here to read the full story.