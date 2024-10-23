London Luton survey reveals benefits of new security equipment

Research commissioned by London Luton Airport (LLA) has revealed that over three quarters (77%) of passengers have previously had to remove their shoes in airport security, a third (37%) have adapted their airport attire to account for security checks, and only 19% of passengers would wear boots at an airport because of the possible need to take them off.

However, LLA states that this is no longer a problem because all security lanes at the airport have been equipped with new body scanners and CT scanner technology since July, meaning passengers no longer need to take off their shoes in most circumstances.

And, as well as improving the passenger experience, the new equipment has resulted in faster security processing times too and has also enabled travelers to leave liquids and electronic items in their bags as they pass through security [current government restrictions mean bottles and containers must still be limited to 100ml or less].

The findings are the result of a survey of thousands of passengers over the age of 18 and based in the UK, which was carried out by One Poll earlier this year.

Read more about London Luton’s new security systems here.