Pittsburgh airport opens pre-security outdoor terrace to the public

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has opened the UPMC Terrace, a 3,300m2 pre-security outdoor space designed to give travelers, visitors and staff access to fresh air, natural light and views of airport operations.

The terrace, accessible on the arrivals level near the VisitPittsburgh desk or between baggage carousels 5-8, features a walkway, seating and landscaping inspired by western Pennsylvania’s natural surroundings. It opened following a ribbon-cutting event attended by regional and airport leaders, during which painted lady butterflies were released into the space.

Unlike many airport amenities, the terrace does not require a boarding pass, club membership or premium-cabin ticket to access.

“What I love most about it is – yes, the beauty and the accessibility – but really you don’t have to have club access or really be flying business class to be able to experience this beautiful space,” said Allegheny County executive Sara Innamorato. “This is for everyone.”

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis described it as one of the most carefully designed outdoor spaces at a US airport, built to reflect the character of the Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania region for both travelers and staff.

“We are one of the few airports in the United States that has access to the outdoors like this without the cost of entering,” Cassotis said. “The terraces are redefining what it means to be an airport.”

The terrace was funded by UPMC and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. UPMC senior vice president James Taylor said the space was intended as more than a branded amenity: “It is a special community space that reflects the energy, beauty and spirit of our region. It creates a healthier, more welcoming travel experience and reinforces Pittsburgh’s global reputation.”

The UPMC Terrace is the first of several outdoor spaces planned for PIT, with another pre-security terrace, a landside area called the Green Spine, and two post-security terraces for ticketed passengers set to open in the future.

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