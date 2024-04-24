Smart vending machines monitor free feminine products’ availability at Houston’s airports

Houston Airports has partnered with restroom management company Trax Analytics to use real-time data monitoring and smart vending machine technology to ensure that its free feminine products are always available to airport guests.

Houston Airports amenities

Houston Airports has offered free tampons and pads at Bush and Hobby airports for over a decade. The feminine care products were kept in baskets strategically placed in each airport restroom. Previously, Houston Airports had no way of actively monitoring the supply in real time – passengers reported that they encountered empty baskets or had to purchase these items unexpectedly, which created an inconvenient experience.

Smart vending machines

As a result of this partnership, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) now offers these products through the smart vending machine Aunt Flow. The Trax Analytics SmartRestroom technology integrated with Aunt Flow dispensers enables Houston Airports to monitor and refill supply in real time – just like it does for other bathroom necessities like toilet paper and paper towels. The technology also enables Houston Airports to predict when feminine care products may be in more demand throughout the day. These machines are also coming soon to William P Hobby Airport (HOU). According to the company, it is the first airport to implement this technology.

“We are proud to team with Trax Analytics and Aunt Flow to bring this groundbreaking solution to airport guests, setting a new standard in the airport experience,” said Liliana Rambo, chief terminal officer for Houston Airports. “We’re prioritizing the needs of our guests, ensuring they have convenient access to essential amenities whenever they need them, making their travel experience smoother and more comfortable.”

“As a company dedicated to menstrual equity and access, Aunt Flow couldn’t be prouder of this partnership with Houston Airports and Trax Analytics bringing free-vend period products to the country’s fourth largest airport system,” said Claire Coder, founder and CEO at Aunt Flow. “Together, we are setting a precedent for airports around the world to prioritize the well-being of their menstruating guests.”

In related news, London Heathrow Airport’s gender equality network partnered with period product social enterprise Hey Girls and airport service company Mitie to give staff access to free period products via more than 100 dispensers. Click here to read the full story.