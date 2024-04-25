Smiths Detection announces strategic partnership with University of Exeter

Smiths Detection has announced a new strategic partnership with the University of Exeter that will enhance its core training offering for clients across the aviation sector and wider security screening market.

Over an initial four-year period, Smiths Detection will work closely with the university’s Virtual Immersive Training And Learning (VITAL) research group to better understand the needs of their customers’ staff, particularly screeners tasked with identifying threats and prohibited items in x-ray images. The University of Exeter’s VITAL research group explores virtual and immersive technology for training people to perform complex or high-risk tasks, as well as tackle fundamental research questions relating to sensorimotor control and perceptual-cognitive expertise.

The focus of the work will primarily be on researching and understanding bespoke ‘human-focused’ solutions that improve the performance of screeners, particularly when identifying novel and emerging threats. As part of the research, the VITAL research group will use its research capability and techniques – including eye tracking, immersive technology, experimentation, evidence synthesis and data science – to test and analyze the new training solutions, as well as tackle fundamental research questions about the use of threat detection equipment and security operator training.

The initial research will enable Smiths Detection to better understand the visual search patterns of experienced aviation x-ray screeners, particularly with the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI). The findings will inform the development of training for novice screeners. The research group will also test and evaluate novice screener evaluation tools that Smiths Detection customers can employ during the recruitment process, enabling them to recruit those with the greatest potential.

As part of Smiths Detection’s ongoing employee and talent engagement initiatives, the partnership will also enable students to take up validated work experience opportunities during their degrees as well as joint secondment opportunities for Smiths Detection and University of Exeter employees. As this partnership strengthens, Smiths Detection will expand its research work with other departments at the university.

