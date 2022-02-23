Travel Ambassador Program launches at JFK Terminal 4

Airport operator JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) has launched a Travel Ambassador Program at John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 in New York to encourage passengers to share their travel experiences on social media.

The T4 Travel Ambassador Program will be hosted on the ambassador management platform SocialLadder. On the app, ambassadors can download and complete tasks and challenges to earn prizes and rewards such as electronics, travel essentials, flight deals, discounts and accommodation perks, while sharing travel experiences.

Ed Midgley, vice president of customer experience and commercial at JFKIAT, said, “At JFKIAT, we are always looking for new ways to interact with our customers and the T4 Travel Ambassador Program will provide a fun way for us to engage travel enthusiasts of all kinds. We are looking forward to seeing our travel ambassadors’ creativity as the program gets underway.”