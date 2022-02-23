Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Travel Ambassador Program launches at JFK Terminal 4
Passenger Experience

Travel Ambassador Program launches at JFK Terminal 4

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Airport operator JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT) has launched a Travel Ambassador Program at John F Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 in New York to encourage passengers to share their travel experiences on social media.

The T4 Travel Ambassador Program will be hosted on the ambassador management platform SocialLadder. On the app, ambassadors can download and complete tasks and challenges to earn prizes and rewards such as electronics, travel essentials, flight deals, discounts and accommodation perks, while sharing travel experiences.

Ed Midgley, vice president of customer experience and commercial at JFKIAT, said, “At JFKIAT, we are always looking for new ways to interact with our customers and the T4 Travel Ambassador Program will provide a fun way for us to engage travel enthusiasts of all kinds. We are looking forward to seeing our travel ambassadors’ creativity as the program gets underway.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.