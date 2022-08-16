Travelex unveils foreign exchange click-and-collect ATM service at Heathrow

Foreign exchange brand Travelex has launched a click-and-collect ATM service in London Heathrow Airport to enable customers to pre-order foreign cash online before collecting it contact-free from an airport ATM.

Customers place their orders via the Travelex website and then securely collect their currency from an ATM, using their phone and credentials. There are no collection fees and orders can be collected from the ATMs at any time of day. The service is centered around a wallet-based platform, which, coupled with Travelex’s foreign exchange (FX) ATM processing, ensures the service is quick and available. Currently, customers can withdraw up to US$800 or €800 via the click-and-collect ATM, with further currencies and more ATMs at Heathrow in the pipeline. Travelex will also be launching the service at Brisbane Airport in Australia, before expanding the service to more airports.

The launch of the click-and-collect ATM service marks the latest stage in Travelex’s investment in digital transformation, with the company increasingly focusing on digital solutions that meet changing customer demands. Earlier in 2022, Travelex launched two new concept stores at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands which offer customers a more ‘digital first’ experience, including more ATMs than a traditional bureau. Travelex also continues to invest in and grow its suite of digital products, including multi-currency prepaid contactless cards and touch-and-go channels.

Dan Gilby, strategy and products director at Travelex, said, “At Travelex, our mission is to simplify our customers’ access to international money, however and whenever. That mission continues with us delivering the world’s first foreign currency ATM click-and-collect service, which will enable our customers to not only access their currency in a new, fast and convenient way, but to do so at the best rates possible too. Customer trends continue to shift, and as they do so, we are pleased to be able to provide foreign currency cash solutions in new innovative ways, alongside our portfolio of digital products, including pre-paid currency cards.”

Fraser Brown, director of retail at Heathrow Airport, said, “It is fantastic that passengers traveling through Heathrow will now be able to easily pre-order foreign currency online and collect it for free at airport ATMs. As the UK’s only hub airport our vision is to give passengers the best airport service in the world, so access to convenient services such as this from Travelex is so important to us – which is why we are proud to be the first airport in the world to have this service.”