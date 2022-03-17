Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»BARIG calls for end to trade union strikes at German airports
Personnel

BARIG calls for end to trade union strikes at German airports

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit – BARIG

The Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG) has urged trade union Verdi to engage in dialogue instead of continued strikes.

The strikes resulted from the collective wage dispute between Verdi and the German Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS).

Michael Hoppe, the secretary general of BARIG, commented, “In the current situation, we – as an industry association of more than 100 national and international airlines in Germany – have absolutely no understanding for the Verdi strikes at the airports. Such forms of industrial action are being taken at the expense of uninvolved third parties. Every single day of ongoing strikes has immediate consequences for tens of thousands of passengers, leading to flight cancellations and massive delays. Moreover, it causes immense damage to air traffic in Germany – especially at a time when initial signs of recovery after many months of the pandemic crisis finally had been noticed.

“We therefore urgently call on the collective bargaining parties to get engaged in constructive dialogue instead. The wage dispute can only be resolved at the negotiating table. Strikes or even unrealistic, excessive demands, on the contrary, only create unacceptable burdens on the entire air traffic industry in Germany and ultimately harm all parties involved.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.