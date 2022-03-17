London Luton Airport recruits 400 staff for the summer season

London Luton Airport (LLA) is to begin recruiting for 400 roles across the airport as its passenger figures indicate recovery.

Jobs available include aviation security officers, firefighters, retail and hospitality staff and positions related to the direct air-rail transit (DART) system, which will link the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway railway station.

The announced recruitment drive comes ahead of an anticipated busy summer, boosted by the UK government’s announcement that all remaining Covid travel restrictions will be lifted on Friday, March 18. A busy ski season and half-term city breaks boosted LLA’s passenger count last month to a total of 611,000 passengers in February. Geneva in Switzerland, Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Belfast in Northern Ireland were the most popular destinations, followed by Paris in France, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland.

Alberto Martin, CEO of LLA, said, “We are confident that demand for air travel is returning given the busy half-term period, and will only increase further with the relaxation of the final travel restrictions at the end of this week. Though reaching our pre-pandemic figures will be tough, flying to the UK is now as easy as it was before, removing a key barrier to booking for many passengers. Hiring key staff will be essential to accommodate this anticipated uplift, and we look forward to recruiting ahead of what we know will be a busy summer season.”