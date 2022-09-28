SITA re-elects Adib Charif as president of the SITA Council

SITA has re-elected Dr Adib Charif, head of IT at Middle East Airlines, as president of the SITA Council.

Charif was confirmed as SITA Council president following an election that took place in September 2022 required by SITA’s new governance and Council Charter introduced in 2021. Dr Charif has served in the role since December 2021.

Charif said, “I am honored to be elected again as president of the SITA Council, which plays an important role in making sure the IT needs of the air transport community are met. Our representatives have great industry and IT knowledge, which is pivotal in shaping the evolution of technology in the air transport industry, for the benefit of the wider industry, and for SITA’s long-term sustainability.”

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, said, “I extend my warm congratulations to Adib on his appointment as president of the SITA Council. He brings almost 30 years of executive and IT leadership experience to the table, which is of great value to SITA’s long-term business portfolio strategy. I look forward to working with Adib in fulfilling the full potential of our new council, and in driving forward the evolution of SITA’s portfolio.”