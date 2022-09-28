Toronto Pearson achieves Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 4

Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada has received Level 4 – Transformation designation through the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), the operator of Toronto Pearson Airport, put in place a program to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2009. That strategy resulted in significant GHG reductions by 2020, earning it an environmental award in the Environmental Management System category from ACI. In 2021, the GTAA released an environmental policy that includes a commitment to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions (GHGs from assets owned and operated by the GTAA) by 2050. To do this, the airport intends to incorporate environmental considerations into all airport operations and capital projects.

The airport-specific carbon standard ACA independently assesses and recognizes the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through six levels of certification – mapping, reduction, optimization, neutrality, transformation and transition.

Pat Neville, vice-president, airport development and technical services at GTAA, said, “This designation from ACA reinforces that we’re on the right path toward reducing GHG emissions. We’re very proud of the hard work our teams are doing to find innovative ways to cut down on carbon emissions, but we know there is more that can be done. We’ll continue to find ways to decrease emissions and will work toward achieving the next designation from ACA.”