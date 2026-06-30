SFO’s digital twins greet passengers ahead of USA’s World Cup clash.

Retired football player Brandy Chastain and San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie’s digital twins have been greeting passengers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), ahead of the USA’s World Cup match on July 1 at the SF Bay Area Stadium.

The two-time FIFA World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist is the latest San Francisco icon to appear alongside Mayor Lurie in hologram form at the airport. Proto’s hologram installations are located post-security in Terminal 2 across from the Amex Lounge and in Terminal 3 near the E Gates food court area.

In partnership with SFO, the Bay Area Host Committee and Gen City Labs installed the two Proto hologram experiences, designed to make the welcome moment more engaging, memorable and shareable for travelers.

“Being turned into a hologram is pretty fun – but getting to help welcome fans to my home, the Bay Area, for the biggest sporting event in the world is truly special,” said Chastain. “I’m so proud to be part of a welcome moment that feels innovative, warm and worthy of this region. The Proto hologram technology makes it feel like I’m really there with travelers – and while I’d welcome every passenger in person if I could, this is pretty close!”

Proto, the hologram and AI spatial compute platform, is reportedly in use by two dozen Fortune 500 companies, top hospitals, universities and professional sports leagues.

Football stars who have previously appeared via Proto include David Beckham, along with teams including Atlanta United FC and LA Galaxy.

In the Bay Area, Proto holograms have appeared at events at Oracle Park, Chase Center, UC Berkeley and Stanford.

In related news, DFW International opens nine new Terminal C gates ahead of summer and World Cup