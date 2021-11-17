ACI World releases sustainability strategy report

Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched a report to help airport executives with sustainability strategies.

Building on the ACI Europe Sustainability Strategies for Airports report, the ACI World Sustainability Strategy for Airports Worldwide provides an overview of how sustainable aviation can contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It also provides an overview of the most relevant and commonly reported material sustainability topics.

Financially supported by Hamad International Airport and developed in collaboration with Tailor Airey and Vancouver International Airport, the guidance drew on data submitted by over 80 airports globally. Topics covered include service quality, infrastructure development, and safe and efficient operations. The report also uses case studies to showcase best practices on how airports are implementing social, environmental and economic sustainability initiatives and embedding them in their overall business strategy.

This report comes just ahead of the ACI-LAC/World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition, to be held in Cancun, Mexico, from November 21-24, 2021. This year’s event will be under the theme ‘Runway to Recovery: Reconnecting Aviation for a Sustainable Future’. The ACI World Sustainable Recovery Best Practice and Sustainable Recovery Case Studies reports have also recently been published, to help airports incorporate sustainability in their recovery efforts.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “While sustainability is a topic highly influenced by local issues, global issues such as climate change and global trends related to environment, social, and governance (ESG) reporting have also emerged. The finance community is calling for more uniformity and harmonization on the ways stakeholders report on sustainability, including the material topics they choose to report on. Greater consistency in this regard would facilitate secure decision-making by reducing risks related to sustainability credit ratings and the allocation of finance and investment which require sustainability criteria.”