VIDEO: Abu Dhabi tests autonomous eVTOL passenger aircraft

With the support of Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), autonomous aviation technology company EHang and automation company Multi Level Group (MLG) have conducted a test flight of a passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of a public demonstration in the emirate.

Conducted under the oversight of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the flight is said to have provided live proof of the regulatory, operational and infrastructure frameworks essential for safely scaling this new mode of transportation.

Autonomous eVTOL aircraft

A certified, pilotless, two-seater eVTOL aircraft, the EH216 S combines full autonomy with electric propulsion – delivering safe, zero-emission aerial mobility tailored for urban environments. Purpose-built for short-distance connections and tourism, it operates with minimal noise and no runway.

Within its compact size, the EH216-S features eight arms equipped with 16 propellers, each powered by a dual-motor system, totaling 32 independent electric motors. The design ensures efficient vertical take-off and landing capabilities with a high level of redundancy and operational safety, positioning the EH216-S as a smart and sustainable solution for next-generation mobility.

Abu Dhabi’s public demonstration

The autonomous mission validated critical technologies, including hot-weather performance in Abu Dhabi’s climate alongside airspace coordination, route planning and vertiport operations. This is because the initiative was designed to test the technology in real urban conditions as well as foster a collaborative ecosystem where government and industry align to enable the commercialization of such modes of mobility. Through a smart and autonomous vehicles industry cluster, Abu Dhabi is localizing production, supporting infrastructure development and enabling future-ready regulation.

According to the organization, the test flight showcased Abu Dhabi’s commitment to shaping the future of urban mobility, intelligent transportation systems and autonomous vehicles. The test flight forms part of the emirate’s plans to integrate urban air mobility into everyday life while enhancing innovation and artificial intelligence (AI).

His Excellency Badr Al Olama, director-general at ADIO, said, “Today’s demonstration embodies Abu Dhabi’s future-forward ambition. Through the vision of the SASC, we’re turning future mobility into tangible nation building. With EHang and MLG, we are proving that urban air taxis will be a part of everyday life, here in Abu Dhabi and around the world. This is how we diversify our economy, cultivate homegrown capabilities and make the emirate a global leader in next-generation transport.”

Future development

Following the demonstration, EHang confirmed plans to establish regional operations in Abu Dhabi, including a final assembly line and support facilities. These plans, executed in partnership with MLG and supported by ADIO, reinforce the emirate’s strategy to build an innovation-led, diversified economy.

EHang’s EH216-S received what it states is the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft, issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Mohamed Salah, CEO of Advanced Mobility Hub, a subsidiary of MLG, said, “This public flight demonstration marks a pivotal milestone in our strategic partnership with EHang, one of the group’s most significant strategic collaborations. It reinforces our shared vision to lead the autonomous aerial mobility sector from the UAE to Africa and the Middle East.

“This cooperation is a key pillar in positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for future transportation technologies. This achievement represents a major step toward the commercialization and widespread adoption of low-altitude passenger aviation services.

“By establishing an integrated ecosystem for certified electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the region, we are not only accelerating innovation and advanced manufacturing but also laying the foundation for a new era of smart and sustainable mobility across the Middle East and Africa.”

