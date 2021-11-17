Heathrow renews Capgemini contract for service desk and end-user services

IT and consultancy company Capgemini will provide London Heathrow Airport with end-user services and service desk support until the end of 2026, under a renewed five-year contract.

Capgemini has worked alongside the solutions team at Heathrow for 12 years on the airport’s digital transformation and further automation and efficiencies, from complex airport operational systems to next-gen cloud technologies. The new contract includes a three-year extension of Capgemini’s existing applications and infrastructure within Heathrow’s technology estate. This agreement is intended to support Heathrow’s passenger experience and business recovery and includes the provision of IT service management tooling, which will be integrated with Heathrow’s processes, tools, and services.

Steve Baldwin, account director at Capgemini, said, “The expectations and needs of the customers and passengers across the travel and transport sector are fast changing. We are delighted to continue supporting Heathrow on their journey to enhance the overall experience for travelers and staff, based on needs that will evolve as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic. Our ‘one team’ approach and a long-term partnership, built on trust and teamwork, played a key role in ensuring success.”

Leanne Lynch, director of technology and cyber defense at Heathrow Airport, said, “In order to match the pace of the industry’s recovery and also support our ambition of growth, we need to continuously evolve our business to offer the best experience efficiently. We recognize that technology plays a vital role in ensuring the successful delivery of this strategy, which requires us to meet the evolving business and customer expectations.”