Regulation & Policy

Australia reopens its borders to fully vaccinated travelers

Australia has reopened its borders to international travelers that are fully vaccinated visa holders, to encourage the country’s economic recovery.

In 2018 and 2019, tourism generated more than A$60bn (US$43bn) for the Australian economy, with more than 660,000 jobs dependent on the industry. Although visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will still require a valid travel exemption to enter Australia and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements, the announcement is expected to give certainty to its tourism industry and enable it to start hiring and preparing for the reopening.

Since Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government commenced Australia’s staged international border reopening on November 1, 2021, the country has seen almost 580,000 arrivals. Amid improving health conditions, including a recent 23% decline in hospitalizations due to Covid-19, the National Security Committee of Cabinet agreed that the country was ready to further progress the staged reopening of its international border.

