Stockholm Arlanda to install x-ray that scans electronics and liquids together

Sweden’s Stockholm Arlanda Airport has signed an agreement with Chinese screening technology company Nuctech to install a new x-ray system that can scan electronics and liquids together.

Installed as part of its modernization program, the x-ray system will be placed in the new security checkpoint for Terminal 5 which is expected to open in 2023. The security checkpoint will be staffed by Swedavia’s contracted supplier for security screening, Avarn Security.

Mats Paulsson, head of corporate Security at Swedavia, said, “The Nuctech equipment has been approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), which is the agency in charge of approving screening equipment for use in EU airports. The procurement also follows the regulations set out in the Swedish Protective Security Act. Swedavia will also sign a security protection agreement with the supplier.

“With a security agreement, the supplier is responsible for maintaining the security protection required to protect the security-sensitive operations where the equipment is used. This is regulated in a security protection agreement. That agreement is signed in conjunction with the commercial contract between Swedavia and the supplier as well as any sub-contractors. The agreement regulates the area’s information security, security clearance and physical security. However, this is a standard x-ray system that will not involve any personal data or other sensitive data.”

Responding to an investigation into the procurement process by the Swedish Transport Agency, Paulsson said, “In our judgement, we have complied with the laws in effect regarding both procurement and security, and we have made the assessments about protective security that must be made in such a procurement. But we of course welcome the Swedish Transport Agency now examining the matter and making their assessment. We will be in dialog with the Transport Agency on this matter in the near future.”