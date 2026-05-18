Arora Group advances phased Heathrow expansion proposal

Arora Group has outlined further details of its Heathrow West (HWL) expansion proposal, which features a phased approach to delivering a third runway and a new terminal, as it calls for a formal framework to assess competing schemes.

The proposal, developed by Heathrow West Limited with technical advisor Bechtel, includes a new western terminal (Terminal 6) and a two-phase runway. The first phase would deliver a 2,400m runway by 2035, aligning with the UK government’s timeline for Heathrow expansion.

According to Arora, the phased approach is intended to reduce risk compared with a single, full-length runway project. The initial shorter runway would avoid the need to relocate the M25 and undertake other complex infrastructure works required for a 3,500m runway, allowing earlier delivery and faster response to demand.

The runway would be designed to enable future extension, with the initial infrastructure remaining operational during later expansion phases. The proposed Terminal 6, to the west of Terminal 5, would have capacity for 40 million passengers annually while aiming to limit land use and preserve Green Belt areas.

The scheme builds on Arora’s 2025 submission to government and has been revised to reflect the rejection of plans to move the runway further east. Heathrow West Limited said it intends to submit a development consent order (DCO) application in November 2027, with consultation planned as part of the pre-application process.

Arora argues the proposal could deliver additional capacity sooner and at lower cost to airlines and passengers. The company also linked the plan to broader calls for regulatory reform through the Heathrow Reimagined campaign, aimed at improving capital and operational efficiency and limiting increases in airport charges.

The proposal has received backing from several aviation stakeholders.

Surinder Arora, founder and chairman of Arora Group, said, “We have committed significant time and resource to producing our latest plans to ensure that they are highly credible, in line with the government’s objectives and offering better value to airlines and passengers.”

Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, described the plan as “a credible option, with the potential to cap costs for passengers and deliver the benefits of expansion as soon as possible for the UK.”

Virgin Atlantic CEO Corneel Koster said the scheme “is credible and should be considered by UK government as a viable option,” while IATA director general Willie Walsh said the proposal addresses industry requirements for projects to be “deliverable, financeable and affordable.”

Heathrow West Limited said the emergence of competing expansion proposals means the process has entered a “competitive phase,” and called on the UK government and Civil Aviation Authority to establish a rules-based framework for assessing rival schemes, including standardized assumptions, independent cost scrutiny and structured airline engagement.

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