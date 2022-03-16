TSA extends face-mask requirement

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the face-mask directive for US airports and aircraft for one more month.

The security directive will remain in place until April 18, 2022, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works with government agencies to “inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor”, a TSA statement said.

In February 2022, the CDC relaxed its guidance on indoor masking requirements in response to declining Covid-19 cases across the country. According to the new guidance, nearly 70% of the US population lives in low- or medium-risk areas.

However, the guidance did not change for those traveling on commercial aircraft or through airports, as well as other transportation hubs, which are still under a federal order requiring masks indoors. Exemptions to the face mask requirement for travelers under the age of two years old and those with certain disabilities as well as civil penalty fines remain in place.