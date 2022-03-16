Houston Airports deploys a fleet of autonomous disinfecting robots

George Bush Intercontinental and William P Hobby Airports in Houston, Texas, have implemented a fleet of autonomous disinfecting Breezy One robots from robotics solution company Build With Robots to ensure the safety of their facilities.

The Breezy One is a worker-integrated robot that uses automation, and is capable of disinfecting 150,000ft2 in approximately one hour. The robots work by releasing a green clean certified fog which rises to the ceiling and then settles to cover all the surfaces.

Traci Rutoski, manager of custodial services at William P Hobby Airport, said, “The Build With Robots team are providing us with the best tools to keep our passengers, employees and stakeholders safe. We appreciate this valuable partnership.”

Sam Rea, terminal manager, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, said, “At Houston Airports, we focus on putting our team members in a position to win every day. This means having the resources, supplies, education and training that they need to be successful. With the onset of the pandemic, we needed to explore new and innovative solutions so that when people come through the airports, whether for work or travel, they feel safe and secure. Breezy One has been a great tool in helping us achieve this.”

Bryan Carey, Build With Robots’ lead application engineer for Texas, said, “It is always a pleasure to work with a team of innovators and Houston’s airports are leading from the front. We look forward to a long successful relationship supporting their entire teams.”

Dawn Hoffman, terminal manager of William P Hobby Airport, said, “Recently, William P Hobby Airport became the only five-star airport in North America, and one out of 16 globally. That wouldn’t have happened without the innovative disinfecting equipment that the robotic Breezy One provides this airport.”