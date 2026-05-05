Lagardère Travel Retail opens Story Kitchen & Bar at DXB

Lagardère Travel Retail UAE has opened the Story Kitchen & Bar at Dubai International Airport (DXB). It is the first outlet to launch in the new Concourse B West precinct in Terminal 3.

The concept has been developed in line with Dubai Airports’ vision for the upgraded area, offering a contemporary dining experience that combines design-led interiors with a globally inspired menu.

Stry Kitchen & Bar operates as a modern brasserie, with dishes drawing on Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Asian influences. The menu has been designed for all-day dining, catering to passengers at different stages of their journey, from breakfast through to full meals.

Signature items include Bombay-style scrambled eggs, avocado hummus, Steak du Levant and a “Broken Karak Ice Cream Cone”, referencing regional tea culture. The beverage offer includes specialty coffees, a curated wine list, cocktails and non-alcoholic options.

The outlet incorporates a storytelling theme across the customer experience. A newspaper-style menu outlines the background of each dish, while table-top prompts encourage interaction. A “no phone dining” initiative offers a complimentary dessert to guests who refrain from using their devices, and bills are presented in a book format.

Design features at the new outlet include dark timber finishes, terracotta stone accents and a central bar measuring 4m in height, with elements inspired by bookshelves integrated throughout the space to reinforce the storytelling concept.

A retail area within the venue features products from Dubai-based chocolatier Mirzam, available exclusively at the location.

“Story Kitchen & Bar was created to align with Dubai Airports’ commitment to continually enhance the passenger experience,” said Vadim Motlik, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UAE. “Its opening reflects our vision to continually deliver innovative, high-quality hospitality concepts within the airport environment.”

Eugene Barry, chief commercial officer at Dubai Airports, added, “Story Kitchen & Bar brings a distinctive, thoughtfully executed concept to the newly enhanced Concourse B West area at DXB. It reflects our belief that guest experience is not just a priority, but the foundation of everything we do.”

Story Kitchen & Bar is located in Terminal 3 near Gate B9 and is now open to passengers.

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