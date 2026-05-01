Menzies Aviation opens refurbished Pearl Lounge at Copenhagen Airport.

Menzies Aviation has reopened its Pearl Lounge at Copenhagen Airport following a three-month refurbishment, part of a wider global lounge upgrade program.

The refurbishment is part of Menzies’ multi-year Pearl Lounge transformation initiative, aimed at standardizing and improving its premium lounge offering worldwide while incorporating local design elements. The company said the program is intended to enhance passenger experience and support growth in the premium hospitality segment.

At Copenhagen Airport, Menzies invested €2.7m (US$3.2m) to upgrade the facility, which reopened to passengers on May 1, 2026. The lounge, located in the departures terminal near Gate C after passport control, spans 800m² and can accommodate more than 180 guests, making it the largest in the Pearl Lounge network.

The redesigned space incorporates Nordic design influences, with an emphasis on natural materials, light and open layouts. Facilities include seating and dining areas, a buffet station, quiet zones, shower facilities, workstations and a private business room. Complimentary wi-fi is also available.

The food and beverage offering has been expanded to include locally inspired hot and cold dishes, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Menzies said the lounge concept aligns with its sustainability strategy, with measures focused on reducing waste and sourcing from local suppliers.

Access to the lounge is available to business class passengers and eligible members of programs such as Priority Pass, LoungeKey and Dragonpass, as well as walk-in guests subject to availability.

The refurbished lounge was officially unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 30, attended by representatives from Copenhagen Airport and Menzies Aviation.

Jo Harrison, senior vice president Pearl Lounge transformation at Menzies Aviation, said, “Copenhagen Airport is a strategically important location within our European network, and refurbishing of our flagship Pearl Lounge forms part of our global lounge transformation project. Through targeted investment at Copenhagen and close collaboration with our airport partners, we have created a premium space that reflects the character of the destination while delivering the consistent comfort and quality our Pearl Lounge brand is known for.”

Peter Krogsgaard, chief commercial officer at Copenhagen Airport, added, “The upgraded lounge sets a new benchmark for a true premium experience and is fully aligned with CPH’s strategy of delighting passengers across every touchpoint of their journey.”

Menzies Aviation’s Pearl network now includes 52 lounges across 18 countries, reportedly serving more than 2.5 million guests in 2025.

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