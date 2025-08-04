Manchester Airport opens new retail outlets in Terminal 2

Passengers at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 now have six new shops and restaurants to choose from in the terminal’s redeveloped departure lounge.

LEGO, Rituals and Pandora have opened their first units at the airport in the northwest of England, while Starbucks, Upper Crust and Joe & The Juice are serving customers as part of the airport’s wider 10-year, £1.3bn (US$1.7bn) transformation of Terminal 2.

Further retail outlets are expected to open later this year, including Chanel, Grindsmith by WHSmith, a Fever Tree cocktail and champagne bar, and the Great Northern Market – a food court with a selection of street food options.

Linking old with new

The finalized terminal will also include 13 new flexible aircraft stands and boarding gates, which are currently under construction, and a passageway linking the new security hall with the departure lounge will feature a chandelier installation, paying homage to the much-loved Venetian chandeliers that graced Terminal 1 in the 1980s and 1990s. Terminal 1 will close when the Terminal 2 project is completed later this year.

Chris Woodroofe, managing director at Manchester Airport, commented, “It’s wonderful to see more of our new-look Terminal 2 opening to the public, further enhancing the world-class passenger experience that this terminal offers. We have a busy few months ahead of us as we finish this transformative 10-year project.

“We’re proud to connect the people of the North with the world,” he continued, “and these new facilities will allow them to travel in the style befitting a major international hub, while also creating a striking first impression for visitors to our region.

“Manchester and the North are woven through the fabric of this terminal building, from the worker bee and honeycomb motif in the terminal’s design, to the many Northern brands operating shops and restaurants in our departure lounge,” Woodroofe added. “We’re thrilled to see the last pieces of the project coming together and we’re sure the 70% or so of our passengers who will use the final product will be as pleased with it as we are.”

