Brisbane receives IATA’s new security certificate

Brisbane Airport has completed a security assessment under a new global program developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA’s Security Management Systems (SeMS) certification for Brisbane follows an on-site visit to the airport in June and a full audit of Brisbane Airport’s approach to aviation security.

The SeMS framework provides a structured approach to managing aviation security risks through proactive governance, continuous improvement and industry best practices. Brisbane is the first airport to be assessed under the new program.

The review focused on six core components: corporate governance, resource management, threat and risk management, quality assurance and control, emergency and incident management, and security documentation.

Brisbane Airport was certified at the highest level of entry and was commended for executive leadership engagement, cross-functional collaboration, alignment with global standards, innovation and continuous improvement.

The SeMS certification comes as the airport continues with its transformation program, which includes security screening upgrades at both terminals. The airport is expecting an uptick in passenger numbers, particularly for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Read more about Brisbane’s transformation program here