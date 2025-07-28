Bordeaux Airport deploys perimeter patrol robot to train AI surveillance algorithms

Bordeaux Airport has announced that it recently invited Running Brains Robotics to capture images of the airport’s perimeter fences as part of the PANDRONE AI project, which uses artificial intelligence (AI), robots and drones to enhance surveillance and the security of critical infrastructure such as airports.

The data captured by Running Brains Robotics will be used to train AI algorithms to detect anomalies that could indicate intrusion or damage to fences. The company deployed its GR100 autonomous patrol robot, which features five cameras including one thermographic. The robot communicates with a field operative and proactively sends data on points of interest.

The GR100 has also recently completed a six month test phase with airport operator Groupe ADP and SafeSquare at the Paris–Saclay–Versailles aerodrome, which found that the robot had a 97% detection rate.

