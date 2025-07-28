Morocco announces major airport investment ahead of FIFA World Cup 2030

Aziz Akhannouch, Morocco’s Head of Government, has signed a memorandum of understanding between the government and the National Airports Authority (ONDA) for an investment of 38 billion dirham (US$10.3bn) over the next five years.

Allocating investment funds

Under this MOU, which was signed in Rabat, airport capacity will be expanded in Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier and Fez, with a new hub terminal and runway constructed at Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca, at a cost of 25 billion dirham (US$2.8bn). In parallel, 13 billion dirham (US$1.4bn) will be allocated for maintenance, modernization and land acquisition, ensuring the agility and sustainability of the airport network.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the minister of tourism, handicrafts, and social and solidarity economy; the minister of transport and logistics; the minister delegate in charge of the budget; the director general of the National Agency for Strategic Management of State Holdings; and the director general of the National Airports Authority.

State goals

According to the Moroccan government, the agreement will lay the groundwork for a modern, resilient and sustainable airport model aligned with the Airport 2030 strategy, which has been designed to support the growth of Royal Air Maroc, accommodate increasing air traffic and strengthen airport infrastructure, serving as a key driver for the development of several sectors – especially tourism – as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup soccer competition and looks toward the future.

Akhannouch stated that the memorandum aligns with the country’s ongoing development momentum and prepares the air transport sector to meet national aspirations and the challenges ahead, thanks to the far-sighted vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.

He added that this agreement reinforces Morocco’s trajectory as a regional platform and international aviation hub and contributes to equipping the country with a modern and efficient infrastructure that supports economic growth, territorial integration and social inclusion, in line with the High Royal Directives.”

