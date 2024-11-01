MIA and TSA demonstrate laser wall perimeter detection system

Miami International Airport (MIA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have demonstrated MIA’s new perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS), which identifies and responds to potential airport perimeter breaches in real time.

The PIDS uses advanced fiber-optic sensors, video surveillance and analytics, laser walls and ground-based radar to monitor MIA’s perimeter.

MIA is the first test site chosen by the TSA for its US$6m Airport Security Test Bed program, which supports developing and implementing next-generation security solutions. TSA could replicate the lessons gained from MIA’s program at airports nationwide. The TSA initiative funded the system’s installation at 50% of MIA’s perimeter, and the Miami-Dade Aviation Department will fund implementation around the remainder of the airport’s fence line over the next two years.

MIA is receiving an investment of US$$9bn in capital improvements and maintenance upgrades airport-wide. The airport welcomes approximately 60% of all international visitors to Florida annually.

MIA recently unveiled details of its updated check-in area. Read more about it here.