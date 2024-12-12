Finavia’s security prediction pilot gathers pace

Finnish airports operator Finavia has reported that its pilot for a new digital service that will show passengers the predicted queue time at security control at Helsinki Airport is proving popular, with the web-based service receiving nearly 100,000 views since launching in October.

Finavia is developing the piloted service together with its customers and is actively collecting feedback from users through a web form to help it further develop the system.

In addition to predicting queue times for security control, Finavia has included information about the number of departing passengers at 30-minute intervals to the prediction.

“The predicted queue time is based on how many passengers will be passing through security control within the next 12 hours. The number of passengers passing through security control will be largest in the morning between 6:00am and 9:00am and in the afternoon between 2:00pm and 6:00pm,” explained Hanna Hämäläinen, Finavia’s head of passenger services and development at Helsinki Airport.

The pilot will continue until the end of 2024, with Finavia collecting the user feedback for analysis.

Passengers are still recommended to follow their airline’s instructions on when to arrive at the airport.