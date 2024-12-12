San Antonio Airport breaks ground on US$1.2bn terminal

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) has broken ground on a new terminal, which will feature up to 17 gates, more than 74,300m2 of new terminal space, 3,300m2 of concessions space and 2,700m2 of club lounge space. The terminal is scheduled for completion in 2028.

US$1.2bn terminal facilities

The terminal is designed to accommodate the continued rapid growth and expansion of SAT and the San Antonio region. With a modern, accessible design and enhanced passenger amenities, it will expand SAT’s capacity and deliver an improved travel experience.

“This ground-breaking is more than just the start of a construction project,” said Jesus Saenz, the City of San Antonio’s director of airports. “It is the beginning of a new chapter for our airport and our community. As SAT continues to experience record-breaking growth each month, this new terminal will ensure we meet the needs of passengers, businesses and partners from San Antonio and around the world.”

San Antonio’s Terminal Development Program

The construction of the new terminal is part of the Terminal Development Program (TDP), which will guide the future development of the airfield, terminal facilities, ground access and support infrastructure over the next 20 years.

TDP is the cornerstone of Elevate/SAT, a US$2.5bn expansion and capital improvement plan that aims to improve and enhance SAT, the customer experience and the San Antonio region. Elevate/SAT is reportedly the largest capital improvement plan that the City of San Antonio has undertaken.

TDP is the result of a multi-year collaboration to address the San Antonio region’s rapid growth. The project is part of the airport’s Strategic Development Plan and was unanimously supported by the San Antonio City Council in November 2021.

“SAT continues to rise to the occasion and meet the demand of our region’s expansion,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This new terminal will help the airport accomplish even more continued growth, fostering the development of important connections and business opportunities for our region. It will strengthen our position as a hub for global business, develop key industries that are economic drivers for our region, connect our local companies to new markets and bring in visitors who will contribute to our local economy.”

Over its lifespan, the economic impact of TDP is estimated to be US$2.8bn and it is anticipated that it will generate more than 16,000 new jobs.

“This project is a significant economic driver for our region,” said city manager Erik Walsh. “Its development will create thousands of jobs, stimulate local businesses and bring long-term employment opportunities. Beyond the immediate economic benefits, it will lay the foundation for sustained growth, making our region a destination for innovation, investment and prosperity.”

In related news, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) recently broke ground on the construction of Terminal F – the airport’s sixth terminal and the first new construction of an entire terminal at DFW since 2005. The new terminal will feature a double-loaded concourse with 15 gates and modernized customer amenities. Click here to read the full story.