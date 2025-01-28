Frontex seeks AI-enabled border security technologies for Industry Day.

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is inviting companies to present their artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled border management technologies at an Industry Day on February 20.

The combined challenges of increased passenger flow, different traveler categories affecting queue management, staff shortages, problems with interoperability of systems and technologies, increased and sophisticated identity document fraud require evolving technological solutions. Frontex says that using AI tools for repetitive and resource-intensive tasks in automated border control (ABC) systems could allow border guards and Standing Corps officers to work more efficiently and prioritize their most important tasks.

The upcoming Industry Day will enable industry to demonstrate how innovation and emerging technologies can support border authorities in maintaining the balance between leveraging the benefits of AI and addressing its limitations.

Frontex is interested in AI-enabled tools for document checking and biometric enrollment, and AI components for possible development and integration. Other systems will be taken into consideration, provided they are relevant.

The Industry Day will take place online and will include presentations and discussions alongside an interactive digital exhibition platform. Each participating entity will be given a 40-minute slot for a presentation, Q&A session and collaborative discussion.

Attendance is by invitation only, and Frontex will evaluate all submissions internally.