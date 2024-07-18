JFK seeks security services for New Terminal One.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the New Terminal One at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is seeking a professional security service provider (SSP) with experience of operating at the highest standards for aviation services and security.

The request for proposals (RFP), which was released on July 17, requires the provider to provide services and personnel related to the management of the terminal’s security operations, as well as personnel and operations for the terminal’s security dispatcher, curbside coordinator, terminal patrols and alarm response, employee screening checkpoints, sally port and loading dock operations, curbside staff and credentialing coordinator.

RFP submissions

Potential providers can also submit a separate proposal for the management and staffing of an alternative off-site consolidated screening facility, to be used for the delivery of consumable goods for concessionaires as well as supplies for terminal business partners and tenants.

“We are committed to providing a safe, secure and seamless experience for all passengers traveling through The New Terminal One,” said Simon Gandy, executive vice president and chief operating officer at The New Terminal One at JFK. “This RFP focuses on the security of employees, goods and equipment that enable our passengers to receive extraordinary experiences every day. It marks yet another step in our journey to deliver a world-class international airport terminal.”

Interested participants may contact procurement@onejfk.com for further information on how to take part in the RFP. Participants in the RFP will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The deadline for proposal submissions is September 9, 2024.

About the new terminal

The New Terminal One is part of a wider US$19bn Port Authority of New York and New Jersey project to transform JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified road network.

At full completion in 2030, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport, anchoring the south side of the busiest US airport for international traffic.