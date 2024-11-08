Norway seeks new e-gates for Oslo Airport

The Norwegian Police Shared Services has issued a tender for automated border control (ABC) e-gates for deployment at Oslo Airport.

The new e-gates are intended to replace the 21 e-gates currently in operation. The tender notes, however, that there is potential for an increase in this number. It is anticipated that the contracting authority will develop certain components of the controlling software for the e-gates.

The procurement of the new e-gates is scheduled to be undertaken by the contracting authority in 2025, with the tender announcement expected in the first quarter. The contract has a value of approximately €4m.

