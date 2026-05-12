Liverpool Airport assesses CCTV operations.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has recently concluded a three-month trial of a CCTV assurance platform provided by Telent.

Telent’s Arbitex gave the airport’s technical teams visibility into the condition and performance of the airport’s CCTV estate. The platform verifies connectivity, confirms alignment against reference images and assesses image quality, including detecting contamination such as dirt or obstruction. Consequently, the airport was able to assess how automated daily checks on each camera improved oversight and maintenance planning.

Throughout the trial, Telent worked closely with Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s technical services team and the airport’s on-site maintenance contractor. This included methodical onboarding, calibration of reference frames and refinement of reporting parameters to ensure the entire camera estate was accurately represented.

Automated monitoring provided structured assurance that cameras are performing as expected. Instead of relying solely on reactive fault reporting or periodic inspection, engineers could identify potential performance issues earlier and schedule targeted maintenance where required.

Following the successful completion of the trial, the next phase sees Telent begin its contracted rollout of Arbitex at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The platform will be extended across the full CCTV estate.

In related news, New Zealand to consider security tiers for different types of airports