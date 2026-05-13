AI guest experience holograms deployed in LaGuardia’s Terminal B.

A fully interactive AI hologram designed for guest service and wayfinding has launched in LaGuardia Terminal B.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the manager and developer of Terminal B, said that although other airports have used holograms for entertainment or static welcome messages, its interactive Guest Experience Ambassador Hologram is the first of its kind in the industry.

Powered by Proto, a hologram hardware platform, and Holomedia’s AI Concierge Wayfinder application, Bridget offers a human-centered approach to digital assistance. Travelers can ask for real-time directions to gates and shops or the location of premium lounges and baggage claim.

“At Terminal B, our North Star has always been to provide an exceptional guest experience through a unique blend of innovation and world-class hospitality,” said Suzette Noble, the CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “The introduction of the interactive AI hologram aligns perfectly with this vision, allowing us to leverage next-generation technology to meet the evolving needs of our travelers. By providing an additional layer of intelligent, multilingual support, we are ensuring that every guest who passes through our terminal enjoys a seamless and stress-free journey.”

The Guest Experience Ambassador Hologram is designed to complement Terminal B’s existing team of human Guest Experience Ambassadors.

Key features of the new technology include multilingual support, with the hologram able to communicate fluently in both English and Spanish, with more languages to come.

It provides live mapping and step-by-step directions to enhance guest flow, and has an accessibility-focused design with high-contrast displays, closed captioning and a physical interface positioned for wheelchair accessibility.

It is also designed to offer operational support by acting as a reliable resource during peak travel periods, ensuring consistent communication when terminal staff are assisting other guests.

The first hologram is currently situated near the Terminal B Food Hall, and there are plans to deploy additional units in each of the terminal’s two concourses soon.

“Most people think of airports as stressful and confusing environments, but LaGuardia’s Terminal B leads the world in changing all that,” said David Nussbaum, the founder of Proto Hologram. “Communication with humans will always be the best way to help travelers find their way, and for the first time in any airport, AI-powered interactive hologram avatars extend the reach of the human guest experience ambassadors. Proto Hologram and Holomedia’s digital helpers can guide and advise travelers in ways that feel natural and intuitive – and can give so much more personalized information than static signage and passive video screens do.”

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