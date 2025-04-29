Pakistan Airports Authority launches e-gates project

A delegation from Germany’s M2P Consulting has visited the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) headquarters to formally launch the planning, design and installation of e-gates at Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports.

Before the signing ceremony, talks were held to discuss key technical and operational aspects of the project, presided over by deputy director general of airports Sadiq ur Rehman and deputy director of general works and development Sumair Saeed.

The entire process – including planning, design, implementation and installation – is scheduled for completion within 24 months. The consultants will provide technical supervision and guide contractors selected through a competitive tendering process.

Key discussions included the integration of the e-gate system with International Civil Aviation Organization protocols and local airport agency systems. The gates will be used to enhance passenger security, introduce automated control and reduce reliance on manual processing.

On April 22, PAA said that the surveys at Lahore and Islamabad airports are complete; the survey at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport was scheduled to begin on April 23.

