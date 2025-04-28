AviAlliance to invest £350m in AGS Airports development

AviAlliance has confirmed plans to invest £350m (US$467m) in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton (AGS) Airports over the next five years. According to the airport operator, this will be the single largest capital investment program in AGS since it was formed in 2014.

Facilitating growth and improving the passenger experience

The £350m (US$467m) investment is intended to facilitate the growth of AGS. Included within the investment will be a transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building, delivering improved operational and retail facilities for passengers. The program will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives. This is intended to improve the passenger experience and ensure the airport is equipped to meet the growing and future demand from customers and airline partners.

Southampton Airport, which completed its 164m runway extension in 2023, will undergo redevelopment works within its terminal, while Aberdeen Airport, which is Europe’s largest heliport, will see similar investment in its airfield infrastructure.

The £350m (US$467m) is also designed to accelerate AGS’s sustainability agenda, including its commitment to achieving net zero for its direct emissions by the mid-2030s.

Kam Jandu, chief executive of AGS Airports, said, “AGS plays a critical role in driving economic and social prosperity across Scotland and the UK. We have ambitious plans for the long-term, sustainable growth of our airports including the strengthening of our connectivity which underpins the success of the regions we serve. This significant investment will not only enhance the fabric of our airports, it will enhance the role they currently play in facilitating trade and tourism and, importantly, in generating meaningful employment across the country.”

Gerhard Schroeder, managing director of AviAlliance, stated, “AviAlliance takes a long-term view across all the airports within our portfolio and this investment will assist AGS in accelerating its plans for delivering a superior passenger experience and growing connectivity. We are looking forward to working with AGS’s regional and national partners over the coming years to realize the full and undoubted potential of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.”

New chair of AGS

Alongside its investment plans, AviAlliance has also confirmed the appointment of Charles Hammond OBE as the new chair of AGS. Hammond stepped down as chief executive of Forth Ports in 2024 after holding the position for 23 years. A qualified lawyer, he joined Forth Ports when it was a publicly run ports and river authority in 1989 as company secretary and oversaw the company’s move from a publicly listed PLC to private ownership in 2011.

Jandu said, “We are also delighted to welcome Charles on board as our new chair. He is joining at what is a very exciting time for AGS and his unrivalled experience will prove invaluable as we work to unlock the next chapter in the group’s growth.”

Hammond OBE said, “It is an absolute privilege to have been appointed chair of AGS. I know Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports very well and I am also well aware of the critical role they play as drivers of regional economic growth across the UK. With the £350m (US$467m) investment from our new shareholders now confirmed, I am relishing the opportunity of working with the AGS board, Kam and his executive team, to ensure AGS can play an even greater role in supporting our regions to boost trade and tourism.”

In related news, AviAlliance completed the acquisition of AGS Airports in January 2025 for an enterprise value of £1.53bn (US$2bn). Click here to read the full story.