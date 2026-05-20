Smiths Detection awarded three new contracts in Japan

Smiths Detection is expanding its footprint in Japan with new partnerships with Japan Airlines, Hiroshima International Airport and Miyazaki International Airport.

Hiroshima and Miyazaki airports will install Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S scanners and iLane A20 automatic tray return systems. The agreement with Japan Airlines brings both systems to three additional hubs: Haneda Airport, Ishigaki Airport and Okadama Airport.

For the Japan Airlines contract, Smiths Detection will provide four Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S scanners and four iLane A20 systems for the airline’s Global Club premium checkpoints in Terminal 1 at Haneda Airport. These systems will be installed in the North Terminal by September 2026 and in the South Terminal by January 2027. Two Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S scanners and two iLane A20 systems were installed at Ishigaki Airport in March 2026. One Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S scanner and one iLane A20 system will be installed at Okadama Airport, with completion expected by March 2027.

The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S uses high-resolution 3D computed tomography (CT) imaging and AI-driven automatic detection capabilities, enabling passengers to leave liquids and electronics inside their carry-on baggage. The iLane A20 systems are designed to improve passenger flow and operational efficiency.

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