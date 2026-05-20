Virtower adds Remote ID support for airport drone detection

Virtower has upgraded its sensor systems to support Remote ID drone detection for general aviation and commercial airport environments.

Virtower’s platform can now detect and display Remote ID-equipped drones in real time, including the location of the drone operator. This provides airport staff with actionable intelligence to support safety monitoring, incident response and enforcement of Federal Aviation Administration airspace regulations.

The updated capability is being deployed across Virtower’s network of more than 500 airports to boost drone awareness and mitigation. The company is prioritizing initial upgrades based on operational complexity and traffic volume, with a focus on commercial service airports, towered general aviation airports and high-activity non-towered airports with more than 100,000 annual operations.

Read our counter-drone feature in the April edition of Passenger Terminal World