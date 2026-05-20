Alaska Airlines unveils modernized North Main Terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Alaska Airlines has unveiled a modernized North Main Terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), designed to improve passenger flow and prepare the airport for increased international traffic, including visitors arriving for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The project, known as the SEA Gateway Project, was delivered by HOK in collaboration with design-build partner Hensel Phelps. Originally built more than 40 years ago, the terminal has been reconfigured to streamline the passenger journey from curbside to security.

The redesign introduces a double-height check-in hall aimed at reducing congestion and improving sightlines. Back-of-house services have been relocated to a bridge level between the terminal and the parking garage, freeing up space within the main hall. The project also expands the check-in footprint by reclaiming underused curbside space and consolidating entry points that previously created bottlenecks.

Floor-to-ceiling windows have been added to improve visibility and wayfinding, while interior finishes, including wood paneling and local artwork, reflect the Pacific Northwest.

The terminal now includes automated bag-drop technology, allowing passengers to check luggage independently, alongside traditional staffed counters. The upgraded security checkpoint currently supports six screening lanes, with space for a seventh as demand increases.

Relocating back-of-house functions has also enabled the introduction of a remote check-in facility for passengers arriving from the parking garage or light rail, allowing them to check bags before proceeding directly to security.

“This project transforms one of SEA’s most important passenger areas into a clearer, more efficient gateway for travelers,” said Keith Hui, regional leader of Aviation + Transportation in HOK’s Seattle studio. “By opening up the terminal, improving circulation and integrating modern technology, the design helps create a seamless traveler experience.”

The project is targeting LEED Gold certification and incorporates energy-efficient systems, including high-performance HVAC, upgraded elevators and escalators, and advanced lighting controls.

Completed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle, the upgraded terminal is expected to accommodate increased passenger volumes and improve the experience for long-term airport users.

In related news, Long Beach Airport breaks ground on $37m concourse enhancement project